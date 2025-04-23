Teamplify: Time Off, Standups

Teamplify brings time tracking, standups, vacation management, and team insights right into Slack, turning your workspace into a true productivity hub. Built for engineering and cross-functional teams, Teamplify helps you automate key operations, improve transparency, and keep everyone aligned without adding extra tools or meetings. :white_check_mark: Run Smart Standups

Replace meetings with async daily updates right inside Slack. Keep your team connected and informed in just a few minutes a day. :white_check_mark: Track Time Effortlessly

No timers, no manual logging. Teamplify calculates work hours automatically based on real activity and tasks. :white_check_mark: Manage Time Off with Ease

Request, approve, and view vacations without leaving Slack. Calendar syncing keeps schedules clear and avoids conflicts. :white_check_mark: Get Actionable Insights

See participation patterns, monitor workload trends, and understand how your team collaborates—all based on real Slack interactions. :white_check_mark: Stay on Top with Reminders

Automated alerts for standups, deadlines, and important updates ensure nothing falls through the cracks. Teamplify is automation-first: it handles routine updates so your team can focus on execution. It is insight-driven, giving you real data about how your team works and collaborates. And it is seamlessly integrated into Slack, so everything happens in the workspace your team already uses—no switching apps or adding complexity. Teamplify makes managing your team lighter, clearer, and more connected—without ever needing another meeting.