Vestris Inc. will retain Customer Data in accordance with Vestris Inc.'s Privacy Policy (

) as below. Access to Data. If you wish to confirm that Vestris is processing your personal data or any data generated by you, or that Vestris has access to your personal data or any data generated by you, please contact us at dblock@vestris.com. You may also request information regarding: - the purpose of the processing; - the categories of data concerned; - who else outside Vestris might have received the data from Vestris; - what the source of the information was (if you didn’t provide it directly to Vestris); - how long it will be stored. You have a right to correct the record of your data maintained by Vestris if it is inaccurate. You may request that Vestris erase that data or cease processing it, subject to certain exceptions. You may also request that Vestris cease using your data for direct marketing purposes. In many countries, you have a right to lodge a complaint with the appropriate data protection authority if you have concerns about how Vestris processes your personal data. When technically feasible, Vestris will—at your request—provide your data to you or transmit it directly to another controller. Reasonable access to your data will be provided at no cost upon request made to Vestris at dblock@vestris.com. If access cannot be provided within a reasonable time frame, Vestris will provide you with a date when the information will be provided. If for some reason access is denied, Vestris will provide an explanation as to why access has been denied.