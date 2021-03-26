Comala Notifications for Confluence

Règle de conservation des données
The Data is kept for the time necessary to provide the service requested by the User, or stated by the purposes outlined in this document, and the User can always request that the Data Controller suspend or remove the data.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
The Data is kept for the time necessary to provide the service requested by the User, or stated by the purposes outlined in this document, and the User can always request that the Data Controller suspend or remove the data.
Règle de stockage des données
The Data is processed at the Data Controller’s operating offices and in any other places where the parties involved with the processing are located. For further information, please contact the Data Controller.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs