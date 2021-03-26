Comala Notifications for Confluence

Procédure de demande de suppression de données

Users have the right, at any time, to know whether their Personal Data has been stored and can consult the Data Controller to learn about their contents and origin, to verify their accuracy or to ask for them to be supplemented, cancelled, updated, corrected, transformed into an anonymous format, or to block any data held in violation of the law, as well as to oppose their treatment for any and all legitimate reasons. Requests should be sent to the Data Controller at the contact information set out above. Comala Technology Solutions, Inc. 2025 Willingdon Avenue Suite 900 Burnaby, BC, V5C 0J3 CANADA Owner contact email:privacy@comalatech.com