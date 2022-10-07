Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Metaplane retains customer data in accordance with our Data Deletion Policy, our Data Processing Agreement, and any customer agreements in place. By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of their contract with Metaplane. Users may request that their data is deleted at any time. Contact us for our SOC II Report which contains more information on our policies and the opinion issued by our auditors.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Metaplane removes customer data in accordance with our Data Deletion Policy, our Data Processing Agreement, and any customer agreements in place. Customer data is deleted one month after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law. Once deleted, a user’s data cannot be restored. Contact us for our SOC II Report which contains more information on our policies and the opinion issued by our auditors.

Règle de stockage des données Metaplane stores customer data in accordance with our Data Classification and Data Protection policies which ensure that confidential data is properly secured and restricted to authorized personnel. In accordance with our Cryptography Policy, we rely on standardized non-proprietary encryption algorithms to encrypt data in transit (TLS v1.2+) and at rest (AES). In accordance with our Backup Policy, Metaplane configures full, daily database backups for all data stored for us by our cloud services provider (AWS). In accordance with our Vendor Management Policy, vendors that store customer data deemed high risk undergo annual assessments and are required to provide a SOC 2 Type II report and data processing agreements. Contact us for our SOC II Report which contains more information on our policies and the opinion issued by our auditors.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes