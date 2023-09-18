Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Data is retained as long as the account is active. Inactive accounts are archived after 6 months.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Data is retained as long as the account is active. Inactive accounts are archived after 6 months.

Règle de stockage des données Data is stored using industry standard safe-guarding techniques with limited access to personnal and with isolation between customers.

Site(s) de centre de données Irlande

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) ChatGPT 3.5

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM The summarised data on the ticket consist of a title, problem and solution. This data is stored as long as the ticket is retained.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Multi-tenancy across several services and servers in the cloud (Microsoft Azure).