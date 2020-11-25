Banter Icebreaker Games

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données If you leave a comment, the comment and its metadata are retained indefinitely. This is so we can recognize and approve any follow-up comments automatically instead of holding them in a moderation queue. For users that register on our website (if any), we also store the personal information they provide in their user profile. All users can see, edit, or delete their personal information at any time (except they cannot change their username). Website administrators can also see and edit that information.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données If you have an account on this site, or have left comments, you can request to receive an exported file of the personal data we hold about you, including any data you have provided to us. You can also request that we erase any personal data we hold about you. This does not include any data we are obliged to keep for administrative, legal, or security purposes.

Règle de stockage des données We use Amazon Web Services as hosting providers in the United States to store and protect your information. They are up to date and setup with the latest security standards and undergo recurring security assessments to protect your information. When you submit information via our service, your information is protected and encrypted both at rest and in transit though secure connections. We implement a variety of security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information. If your personal data is exposed to an unknown 3rd party we will notify you within 72 hours of the incident being reported. Banter may transfer your data to countries you don't live in. We offer European Union Model Clauses, known as Standard Contractual Clauses, to meet General Data Protection Regulation requirements for Administrators and Members who are citizens of the European Union. A copy of our data processing addendum, including Model Clauses, is available by contacting us. If you have any questions about data security and storage please contact us at support@banter.so

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Amazon Web Services

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no