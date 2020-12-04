Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Strategy X retains your personal information for as long as is necessary to fulfil the purpose for which it was collected. We may retain your personal information for longer if it may be the subject of a legal claim, or may otherwise be relevant for future litigation.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Strategy X will ensure that Personal Data in the custody of Strategy X is protected against any accidental or unlawful destruction, alteration and disclosure as well as against any other unlawful Processing. Strategy X will implement appropriate security measures in storing collected Personal Information, depending on the nature of the information. All information gathered shall not be retained for a period longer than necessary and/proportionate, subject to applicable requirements of the Data Privacy Act and other relevant laws and regulations. All hard and soft copies of Personal Information shall be disposed and destroyed, through secured means

Règle de stockage des données Strategy X will ensure that Personal Data in the custody of Strategy X is protected against any accidental or unlawful destruction, alteration and disclosure as well as against any other unlawful Processing. Strategy X will implement appropriate security measures in storing collected Personal Information, depending on the nature of the information. All information gathered shall not be retained for a period longer than necessary and/proportionate, subject to applicable requirements of the Data Privacy Act and other relevant laws and regulations. All hard and soft copies of Personal Information shall be disposed and destroyed, through secured means

Site(s) de centre de données Singapour

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud Hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes