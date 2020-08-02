Gamma Enterprise DLP for Slack

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Gamma will retain Customer Data in accordance with the configured retention policy in the Gamma application and/or specified within the customer contractual agreement for the applicable Order(s) and Service Plan(s).

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Gamma will remove Customer Data after the designated retention period in accordance with the terms of the customer contractural agreement for the applicable Order(s) and Service Plan(s).

Règle de stockage des données Gamma will store Customer Data after the designated retention period in accordance with the terms of the customer contractual agreement for the applicable Order(s) and Service Plan(s).

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Google Cloud Platform