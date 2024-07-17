:desktop_computer: Quick and easy desk booking

Works solely in Slack; boost adoption, no extra credentials to manage, ready to go as soon as you install it.

:calendar: Google Calendar integration

Set working location when booking a desk, send a calendar invitations when booking a meeting space. Enable for your whole team with domain-wide delegation or let people opt-in individually.

:three_button_mouse: One click desk booking

Make it easy for your team to book a desk and increase collaboration.

:briefcase: Guest desk reservation

Got a visitor coming in that needs a desk to work from? No problem, enable your team to book them a desk and let everyone know they'll be in.

:handshake: Book meeting rooms

Let your team know what resources are available such as projectors, TVs, webcams, and whiteboards.

:busts_in_silhouette: Boost attendance

No one wants to be in the office on their own, show your team who else will be in and let them join with a click.

:alarm_clock: Set reminders

Remind your team to book in with weekly reminders to a channel of your choice.

:muscle: Flexible

Organise your workspace how you like; let your team book specific desks, sit where they want, or both by dividing your workspace up into spaces. You can even restrict a space to specific users.

:parking: Book car parking

Set up a space for your car park to make sure everyone who needs one gets a spot.

:bar_chart: Reports

Understand how your workspace is being used and export data as a CSV.

Hot Desk shows your team who is going to be in the office and enables them to book a desk without leaving Slack, making adoption effortless.