:desktop_computer: Quick and easy desk booking
Works solely in Slack; boost adoption, no extra credentials to manage, ready to go as soon as you install it.
:calendar: Google Calendar integration
Set working location when booking a desk, send a calendar invitations when booking a meeting space. Enable for your whole team with domain-wide delegation or let people opt-in individually.
:three_button_mouse: One click desk booking
Make it easy for your team to book a desk and increase collaboration.
:briefcase: Guest desk reservation
Got a visitor coming in that needs a desk to work from? No problem, enable your team to book them a desk and let everyone know they'll be in.
:handshake: Book meeting rooms
Let your team know what resources are available such as projectors, TVs, webcams, and whiteboards.
:busts_in_silhouette: Boost attendance
No one wants to be in the office on their own, show your team who else will be in and let them join with a click.
:alarm_clock: Set reminders
Remind your team to book in with weekly reminders to a channel of your choice.
:muscle: Flexible
Organise your workspace how you like; let your team book specific desks, sit where they want, or both by dividing your workspace up into spaces. You can even restrict a space to specific users.
:parking: Book car parking
Set up a space for your car park to make sure everyone who needs one gets a spot.
:bar_chart: Reports
Understand how your workspace is being used and export data as a CSV.
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.