Règle de conservation des données
Vouch will retain customer detail in accordance with the organisation's Master Service Agreement and Information Security Policy.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Vouch will remove data in accordance with the organisation's Master Service Agreement and Information Security Policy. As such, all data will be removed when a client ends their license with Vouch or when requested.
Règle de stockage des données
Vouch will backup and store data in accordance with the organisation's Master Service Agreement and Information Security Policy. As such, all data will be backed up at least daily and backups will be retained for at least 60 days.
Site(s) de centre de données
Australie
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no