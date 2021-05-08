Règle de conservation des données
StandupWizard retains certain Customer Data until a user deletes a standup (i.e. participant reports and basic user info) while other Customer Data is retained until user requests a full account deletion. Data is retained in accordance with our Privacy Policy on our website. We only collect data sufficient to run the service and to collect usage statistics used to improve the service. User data that could be sensitive is scrubbed before logging and logs are configured to produce the minimum level of information needed to trace errors.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
StandupWizard will remove data when requested by customers, in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Règle de stockage des données
StandupWizard will store data encrypted both in transit and at rest, in cloud servers provided by AWS and managed by MongoDB.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no