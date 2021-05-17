Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données As part of our operations, we obtain and process information, some of which can be used to identify individuals (personally-identifiable information, or PII). By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend. The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend. The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.

Règle de stockage des données By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend. The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.

Site(s) de centre de données Irlande, États-Unis, Allemagne

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud-hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes