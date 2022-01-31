Why eWebinar + Slack?

* Make the most out of your webinar efforts by making sure every single lead is followed up with. Chat with individual attendees live while they watch your automated webinars directly from Slack threads!

* Create event based marketing depending on attendee attendance, actions, and engagement. Not all leads are created equal! What's eWebinar?!

If you're already using webinars and video for customer success, training, and onboarding, then eWebinar is for you. Is your team:

* Burnt out from doing the same webinar over and over again?

* Wishing they can do 10x the webinars without adding any resources?

* Hoping they can deliver the perfect webinar every time without ever being there? eWebinar turns any video into an automated webinar you can set on a recurring schedule. Combined with live chat and real-time interactions, we deliver an engaging experience for attendees without the host being there. Our live chat system moves conversations to email when attendees are offline, which means you never have to be there to monitor sessions and still never miss a question from your customers. If they don't hear back from your immediately, they'll get your response on email, just like any other support system. Quotes from our customers:

* "We used to do 1 live webinar every 2 weeks. With eWebinar, we are doing 8 per week!"

* "I used to have to get up every day at 7am for our daily webinar, now I just wake up and answer chat messages in my PJs."

* "We're doing 4x the training. We used to do 1 webinar everyday at 9am, now we offer one at 9am in 4 timezones." Let me ask you this...if you can do 10x the training and onboarding today, how would that impact your business? Sounds too good to be true? It's not. Curious and intrigued? Try eWebinar now free for 30-days.