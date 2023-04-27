From quick checks to big decisions, make validated user insights part of every Slack conversation without switching tools or context.
With Condens for Slack, your team can access customer knowledge directly from your research repository, right where collaboration happens. Whether you’re preparing for a meeting, brainstorming ideas, or debating a product decision, simply ask in Slack and get instant answers backed by evidence.
It’s research on demand—so anyone on the team, even non-Condens users, can bring the voice of the customer into their everyday work.
You can also share links to specific higlights, which will expand into playable video snippets to help your team quickly understand the context. And when new findings are published, you can automatically notify Slack channels to keep everyone aligned and up to date.
This makes it easy for product managers, designers, marketers, and other stakeholders to check what users said, validate ideas, or fine-tune strategies—no more digging through documents or waiting for a response.
**Key features**
• **Ask in natural language** and get AI-generated answers backed by validated research findings
• **Share snippet links** and show playable video directly in Slack for rich, context-driven insights
• **Auto-share new findings** to Slack channels as soon as they’re published in Condens
• **Works in any Slack channel** connected to an Insights Magazine
• **Answers visible to everyone**, even those without a Condens account.
To enable this app, you’ll need an active Condens account on a supported plan.
**Data security and privacy**
Once installed, this app can unfurl shared Condens links, automatically share published Artifacts, and respond to natural-language questions using AI. Answers are based on insights published to your Insights Magazine in Condens and are generated using AI. Because these responses are AI-generated, they may occasionally be inaccurate which is why we recommend reviewing them for potential errors or omissions.
Condens does not use your data to train AI models. This app will never perform actions you haven’t enabled or prompted yourself, and it cannot post anything in Slack in your name.
You can request access to, transfer, or delete your data at any time by contacting us at hello@condens.io
. For full details, please have a look at our privacy policy at https://condens.io/privacy-policy/
.