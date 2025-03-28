Règle de conservation des données
Productive will retain Customer Data in accordance with a Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Customer Agreement and Customer’s use of Services functionality, and as required by applicable law. Depending on the Services plan,
Customer Data is retained as long as the Customer uses Services. Once the Customer cancels use of Services, Customer Data is retained for the period of 5 years after which is going to be permanently deleted. Customer may ask Productive to delete its Customer Data at any moment after canceling the use of Services by sending a request to contact@productive.io
The deletion of Customer Data and other use of the Services by Customer may result in the deletion and/or de-identification of certain associated Other Information. For more detail, please contact Customer. Productive may retain Other Information pertaining to you for as long as necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. This may include keeping your Other Information after you have deactivated your account for the period of time needed for Productive to pursue legitimate business interests, conduct audits, comply with (and demonstrate compliance with) legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce our agreements.
Find out more here:
https://www.productive.io/privacy-policy/#h.77yfocyd20a2
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
The Productive Company will remove Customer Data in accordance with The European Union (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
To be fully compatible with GDPR we have the option to destroy all data from an Organization on request. If an Organization decides to leave Productive they can request the complete deletion of all business data.
Règle de stockage des données
The Productive Company will store Customer Data in accordance with The European Union (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
Productive stores data on Amazon Web Services servers located in the EU, specifically in Ireland.
Site(s) de centre de données
Irlande
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Everything is cloud hosted inside AWS.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
LLM providers retain data in accordance with their published enterprise/API data retention policies. Langfuse retains observability data based on our configured retention period (can be deleted upon request). Customer data is not used to train models.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
Customer prompts and responses are processed by third-party LLM providers (e.g. OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini) on a per-request basis. Customer data is not shared across customers and is logically isolated per tenant.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
LLM requests are processed in the regions operated by the underlying LLM providers. Langfuse stores logs, traces, and metadata in its configured hosting region. We use the enterprise version of Langfuse (SOC 2 Type II compliant).