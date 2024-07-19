Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données When you request that we do so, we take measures to delete your Personal Information or keep it in a form that does not permit identifying you when this information is no longer necessary for the purposes for which we process it, unless we are required by law to keep this information for a longer period. When we process Personal Information for our own purposes, we determine the retention period taking into account various criteria, such as the type of services provided to you, the nature and length of our relationship with you, possible re-enrollment with our Site, the impact on our Site we provide to you if we delete some information from or about you, and mandatory retention periods provided by law and the statute of limitations.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données If you would like to request deletion of your Personal Information, please email us at privacy@numeric.io.

Règle de stockage des données Numeric maintains reasonable technical, organizational, and physical security measures to protect the security and confidentiality of Sensitive & Confidential Data from unauthorized access or unlawful disclosure. The security for Sensitive & Confidential Data is managed in accordance with the Numeric Information Security Policy. Critical security controls include, but are not limited to, the following: Encryption in transit: Sensitive & Confidential Data transfers should be sent via a secure transfer system, such as TLS or SFTP. Encryption at rest: All Velocity servers, workstations, and laptops must use disk encryption. Outbound files: Use of a secure file transfer platform to transfer files outside of the Velocity network is recommended where possible. Inbound files: During transfer, verify that all files sent into the Velocity network are free of corruption and that the file originated from a known source. Database: Encrypt company application databases that are externally accessible via web traffic and provide a level of identification security using an application-specific protocol, such as HTTPS. Sensitive Data in Velocity databases must additionally be encrypted client-side before being inserted into the database. Data segregation: Sensitive Data remains in the secure cloud environments. Production and test environments: Sanitize all production data before use in non-production environments, as applicable. Incident management: Maintain a process for identifying, managing, and resolving privacy incidents, in accordance with the Velocity Incident Response Policy.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted with a managed DB

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données DigitalOcean

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no