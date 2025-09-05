CultureBot

Règle de conservation des données
We shall only retain Your Data for as long as it is legally necessary or in accordance with the purpose for which they were Processed. If we carry out analyses, we shall store Your Data until the analysis has been concluded. If we store Your Data on the basis of a contractual relationship with you, these data will remain stored for at least the duration of the contractual relationship and at most for the duration of the limitation periods within which any claims may be brought by or against us, or for the duration of statutory or contractual duties of retention.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
You can delete all of your data by request at support@getculturebot.com, or by deleting the application. All data will be deleted within 30 days of app deletion or individual request.
Règle de stockage des données
SalesCompete's physical infrastructure is hosted and managed within DigitalOcean. We utilize secure data centers in New York. Digital Ocean continually manages risk and undergoes recurring assessments to ensure compliance with industry standards.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
United States
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
DigitalOcean
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no