Règle de conservation des données
We will retain personal information about you for the period necessary to perform the Services for you and for the purposes outlined in this Policy, unless a longer retention period is required by law and/or regulations. Notwithstanding this, we may retain your personal data where such retention is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject, or in order to protect your vital interests or the vital interests of another person.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
A user may request that we delete their account information by sending an email to team@milliegiving.com. A user can request to have user information removed from the Millie database, but associated donation records cannot be deleted because they represent a record of a transaction that was fulfilled to a nonprofit. Millie will respond to such requests within thirty (30) days or sooner.
Règle de stockage des données
We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your personal information, no method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure and we cannot guarantee its absolute security. In the event of an inadvertent disclosure of your personal information we will take commercially reasonable steps to limit and remedy the disclosure as required by applicable law. If you have any questions about the security of our Site and the Services, you can contact us via email at team@milliegiving.com
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs