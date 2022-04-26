Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données MyCheckins will retain all consented user and workspace data as long as the MyCheckins Workspace account exists. In case the application is uninstalled or the workspace is deleted by the user, the MyCheckins team will retain the data for a period of 14 days and proceed with permanent deletion of all user and workspace data at the end of that time period. In case the Workspace Owner or Workspace Administrator sends us a data deletion request, we will comply and delete all user and workspace data within 7 business days.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données In case the application is uninstalled or the workspace is deleted by the user, the MyCheckins team will retain the data for a period of 14 days and proceed with permanent deletion of all user and workspace data at the end of that time period.

Règle de stockage des données MyCheckins servers, databases and artifacts are securely hosted on Amazon AWS in the U.S. AWS certifies their physical security with comprehensive compliance and controls, including allowing physical access to personnel with a validated business need, logged and monitored access, electronic surveillance and professional security personnel at all data center entry points. AWS is accredited against multiple security industry certifications including ISO27001. More details are available from the AWS website. Each and every connection made to MyCheckins is end-to-end encrypted over HTTPS, using TLS 1.2. MyCheckins forces HTTPS for all services, including our public website. Our Enterprise customers data is stored in containers encrypted with AES256 (a 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard) in multiple physical locations within the United States.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no