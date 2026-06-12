Navan Expense

Règle de conservation des données
TripActions retains Personal Information for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which it was obtained and consistent with applicable law. If you are a Corporate Customer or Traveler, we retain your Personal Information as long as we are providing Services to you. We may retain Personal Information and certain records of your transactions to the extent necessary to comply with our legal and regulatory obligations. We may also retain Personal Information in light of our legal position such as in regard to applicable statute of limitations, litigation, or regulatory investigations.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Security logs and security compliance related documentation are kept for at least 24 months. The retention period of all other data such as customer data, PII, booking information, etc., will follow Legal’s Data Retention Policy, Data Retention Schedule and guidance. Please refer to your contract agreement for further details.
Règle de stockage des données
All TripActions employees and vendors are responsible for the secure storage of TripActions’ and TripActions’ customers’ data in compliance with our Data Classification and Handling Policy. All critical data at rest must be encrypted as described in TripActions’ Encryption Management Policy. The use of external mass storage devices (e.g., usb thumb drive, memory sticks, cards, and all removable hard drives) will not be permitted.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis, Allemagne
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no