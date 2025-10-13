Tability OKRs

Règle de conservation des données
Tability will retain customer data in accordance to our Privacy policy (https://docs.tability.io/privacy-policy) and data processing agreement (https://docs.tability.io/legal/dpa)
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From our data processing agreement:
Upon termination of your account Tability will delete, destroy, or anonymize the personal data in accordance with our standard backup and retention policy per the ToS, normally, no later than 60 days, unless we are required to retain personal data due to Union, Member State or United States laws; in which case Tability reserves the right to retain personal data.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Tability will retain customer data in accordance to our Privacy policy (https://docs.tability.io/privacy-policy) and data processing agreement (https://docs.tability.io/legal/dpa)
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From our data processing agreement:
Upon termination of your account Tability will delete, destroy, or anonymize the personal data in accordance with our standard backup and retention policy per the ToS, normally, no later than 60 days, unless we are required to retain personal data due to Union, Member State or United States laws; in which case Tability reserves the right to retain personal data.
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From our privacy policy:
Customers have the right to request the restriction of certain uses and disclosures of personally identifiable information as follows. You can contact us in order to (1) update or correct your personally identifiable information, (2) change your preferences with respect to communications and other information you receive from us, or (3) delete the personally identifiable information maintained about you on our systems (subject to the following paragraph), by cancelling your account.
Règle de stockage des données
Tability will retain customer data in accordance to our Privacy policy (https://docs.tability.io/privacy-policy) and data processing agreement (https://docs.tability.io/legal/dpa)
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From our data processing agreement:
Upon termination of your account Tability will delete, destroy, or anonymize the personal data in accordance with our standard backup and retention policy per the ToS, normally, no later than 60 days, unless we are required to retain personal data due to Union, Member State or United States laws; in which case Tability reserves the right to retain personal data.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis, Irlande, Australie
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Heroku
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
OpenAI
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
Tability uses OpenAI which operates in the US
Politique de résidence des données des LLM