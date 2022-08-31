Deskfound - Desk Booking

Streamline hybrid work, boost collaboration, and ditch the spreadsheets with Deskfound's top rated desk booking
and workspace management tools – all within Slack.Deskfound: Your All-in-One Hybrid Workplace SolutionEffortless desk booking:
Employees can reserve desks directly in Slack, eliminating the need for another app.Visual floor plans:
Upload your floor plan so everyone knows exactly where their desk is located.Resource management:
Make booking meeting rooms and reserving other resources such monitors, whiteboards, and TVs easy through Deskfound.Parking made easy:
Manage parking reservations within Deskfound for added convenience.Build a sense of belonging:
Conduct lunch polls and encourage employees to bring their furry friends into the office to encourage collaboration and boost sense of belonging.Powerful insights:
Track office utilization, popular days, and peak times to optimize your space.Why Deskfound is the Best Desk Booking App for SlackGain actionable insights:
See who's coming into the office, when, and where they're sitting. Get a clear picture of office utilization and make data-driven decisions about your workspace.Ditch the spreadsheets:
No more manual tracking or confusing email chains. Deskfound centralizes booking, making it easy for employees to reserve desks and for you to manage capacity.Boost collaboration:
Encourage spontaneous in-person teamwork by letting employees see when their teammates and colleagues are coming in. Plan collaborative workdays with ease.Build a thriving culture:
Foster a sense of community with lunch polls, pet-friendly day alerts, and other social features that encourage connection in the office.How Desk Booking Apps for Slack Work
Your team already lives in Slack, whether on desktop or mobile, so what better place to make your hybrid office bookings. With a desk booking app integrated into Slack you can reserve your spot using either a quick slash command or by clicking the “Book Desk” button. Not only that but you can also see who else is in the office that day and what events are happening.Get Started with Free Desk Booking
Say goodbye to hybrid work chaos. Say hello to effortless desk booking, meaningful connections, and a thriving workplace culture. Take advantage of Deskfound’s free desk booking app
for up to 10 users and get started in less than 5 minutes.