/todo command, trigger it from shortcuts, or use the overview on the Let's Do home tab.Use Let's Do as your primary task manager, as a complement to an existing task management system, or to setup your own process around to-dos within Slack. → Bring order to your tasks today! Add to Slack and get started using the free trial :woman_in_lotus_position:
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.