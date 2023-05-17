Inspirar bot is your 24/7 HR assistant, offering employees an outlet to give anonymous suggestions, exchange recognitions, respond to pulse surveys, celebrate birthdays and work anniversaries, and engage in watercooler chat. Complete with admin dashboard and analytics, let Inspirar bot improve employee engagement, retention and foster positivity!For more on each feature, see here:Celebrations - Automatically celebrate employee birthdays and work anniversaries. Inspirar will collect important dates, remember them, and post announcements in Slack! https://inspirar.io/celebrations/Recognitions - Allow employees to recognize each other by tagging each other with an emoji in Slack. This recognition is saved in Inspirar and appended to their profile! https://inspirar.io/recognitions/Suggestions - Employees can give anonymous feedback and suggestions to improve the workspace and send these directly to admin, HR, etc https://inspirar.io/suggestions-conversations/Pulse Survey - Automatically launch regular pulse surveys to select departments or teams. Analyze the results and track trends over time! https://inspirar.io/surveys-analytics/Watercooler Chat - Inspirar can weekly post engaging and thought provoking questions to stimulate chat and get employees talking again. Perfect for remote teams! https://inspirar.io/watercooler/
Inspirar pourra voir :
Inspirar pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
We will retain data in accordance with our privacy policy
https://inspirar.io/privacy-policy-and-cookie-policy/
Retention, updation and deletion of your data
Where you are a registered user of Inspirar, we retain Your Data for as long as you remain an active user of your account. Where there has not been any activity on your account for three years we will contact you to check you still wish to retain your account with us. Where you decide to cancel your account or we do not hear further from you, your account will be de-activated and Your Data will be deleted. Where you have subscribed to receive marketing correspondence from us we will keep your personal data for marketing purposes whilst your account remains active and for the period of time referred to above. This is subject to exercising your right to unsubscribe from receiving such correspondence at any time.
Data protection legislation gives you the right to object to the processing of your personal data in certain circumstances or withdraw your consent to the processing of your personal data where this has been provided. You also have the right to access information held about you and for this to be provided in an intelligible form. If you would like a copy of some or all of your personal data, please send an email to admin@inspirar.io. In certain circumstances we reserve the right to charge a reasonable fee to comply with your request.
We take 7 business days to execute any data deletion request as this requires thorough and stringent processes to ensure it is done from all servers.
Note about usage of your company logo: As part of our Terms of Service, you allow us to use your company logo for promotional material like brochures, website landing pages etc. You can also request for opting out of this if you wish via email.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We will retain data in accordance with our privacy policy
https://inspirar.io/privacy-policy-and-cookie-policy/
Retention, updation and deletion of your data
Where you are a registered user of Inspirar, we retain Your Data for as long as you remain an active user of your account. Where there has not been any activity on your account for three years we will contact you to check you still wish to retain your account with us. Where you decide to cancel your account or we do not hear further from you, your account will be de-activated and Your Data will be deleted. Where you have subscribed to receive marketing correspondence from us we will keep your personal data for marketing purposes whilst your account remains active and for the period of time referred to above. This is subject to exercising your right to unsubscribe from receiving such correspondence at any time.
Data protection legislation gives you the right to object to the processing of your personal data in certain circumstances or withdraw your consent to the processing of your personal data where this has been provided. You also have the right to access information held about you and for this to be provided in an intelligible form. If you would like a copy of some or all of your personal data, please send an email to admin@inspirar.io. In certain circumstances we reserve the right to charge a reasonable fee to comply with your request.
We take 7 business days to execute any data deletion request as this requires thorough and stringent processes to ensure it is done from all servers.
Note about usage of your company logo: As part of our Terms of Service, you allow us to use your company logo for promotional material like brochures, website landing pages etc. You can also request for opting out of this if you wish via email.
Règle de stockage des données
We will retain data in accordance with our privacy policy
https://inspirar.io/privacy-policy-and-cookie-policy/
Retention, updation and deletion of your data
Where you are a registered user of Inspirar, we retain Your Data for as long as you remain an active user of your account. Where there has not been any activity on your account for three years we will contact you to check you still wish to retain your account with us. Where you decide to cancel your account or we do not hear further from you, your account will be de-activated and Your Data will be deleted. Where you have subscribed to receive marketing correspondence from us we will keep your personal data for marketing purposes whilst your account remains active and for the period of time referred to above. This is subject to exercising your right to unsubscribe from receiving such correspondence at any time.
Data protection legislation gives you the right to object to the processing of your personal data in certain circumstances or withdraw your consent to the processing of your personal data where this has been provided. You also have the right to access information held about you and for this to be provided in an intelligible form. If you would like a copy of some or all of your personal data, please send an email to admin@inspirar.io. In certain circumstances we reserve the right to charge a reasonable fee to comply with your request.
We take 7 business days to execute any data deletion request as this requires thorough and stringent processes to ensure it is done from all servers.
Note about usage of your company logo: As part of our Terms of Service, you allow us to use your company logo for promotional material like brochures, website landing pages etc. You can also request for opting out of this if you wish via email.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
When someone requests for Inspirar to delete their personal data we review their profile and confirm that they are a user, then we let them know that this is a permanent act and what data will be lost. Once they confirm we delete it and send a confirmation to the user.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
yes
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
admin@inspirar.io
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Le programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités couvre l’application Slack
yes
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)