Xcode Cloud

Règle de conservation des données
We retain minimal slack related customer data: configured channels names/Ids for posting notifications, and OAuth credentials associated with the user for access to the slack workspace. This data is retained until the customer deletes it.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We do not archive any of the slack customer data. It is removed when the user removes related configuration.
Règle de stockage des données
Slack customer data is stored encrypted.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no