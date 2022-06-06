Xcode Cloud is a continuous integration and delivery service built into Xcode and designed expressly for Apple developers. It accelerates the development and delivery of high-quality apps by bringing together cloud-based tools that help you build apps, run automated tests in parallel, deliver apps to testers, and view and manage user feedback. Connect Xcode Cloud with Slack to keep your team informed about the latest with your builds. Set up your Xcode Cloud workflows to send notifications to your team about build status and provide links to reports in Xcode and App Store Connect.