Règle de conservation des données
Rollbar’s standard data retention is 180 days. Through our Compliant SaaS solution we may accommodate data retention plans of varying lengths to meet your compliance and regulatory requirements.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
On designated plans with data encryption at rest, data removal can be accomplished by destroying the customer’s encryption key from the Rollbar encryption key store. This will have the same effect of removing the data from the database. This option would normally be used to remove all account data.
On plans that do not use the database encryption, data can be purged from the database and will fall out of backups over seven days. This option is also used for one-off deletions of specific data.
Règle de stockage des données
Our primary data center, where data is stored and encrypted at rest, is located in the Iowa region. We also utilize a global points-of-presence network to deliver fast and reliable experience to users anywhere in the world. Our data center provider complies with top certifications, including ISO 27001, AICPA SOC 2 and 3, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and more.
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted using Google Cloud Platform
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud Platform
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs