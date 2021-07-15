Poptin Pop Ups & Forms

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données In General. We may collect personal information that can identify You, such as Your name, email address, and other information that does not identify You. When You provide personal information through the Website, the information may be sent to servers located in various countries around the world. Information You Provide. We may collect and store any personal information You enter or upload on the Website or provide to Us in some other manner. This includes identifying information, such as Your name, email address; and, if you transact business with us, financial information such as your payment method (valid credit card number, type, expiration date or other financial information), image and/or audio files uploaded by You; We also may request information about Your interests and activities, Your gender and age, and other demographic information. We may also collect certain additional information that can be used to identify you, such as your usage data in relation to Poptin and other information we deem relevant to provide the Services.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données If a visitor opts-in one of your poptins, we store that information for you. This information is based on what fields you chose to add in your poptin and includes all the information your subscriber provides, such as name, email, phone, etc. Users can delete this information manually, delete it automatically every few months, or choose not to store it by default.

Règle de stockage des données 1]. We may collect and store information from your end-users (visitors) regarding their use of your website. Information such as pages visited, links clicked, non-sensitive text entered, mouse movements, as well as information more commonly collected, such as his/her IP address, referring URL, operating system, device, browser (User-agent), cookie information, and any other information from the visitor regarding his/her use of your website. 2]. If a visitor opts-in one of your poptins, we store that information for you. This information is based on what fields you chose to add in your poptin and includes all the information your subscriber provides, such as name, email, phone, etc. You can delete this information manually, delete it automatically every few months, or choose not to store it by default. 3]. We also collect the date stamp, timestamp, IP address of your end-users so you can easily demonstrate consent. – Poptin does NOT share your visitors’ information with 3rd party tools, unless you consent and integrate it from your side. – We DON’T use this data for advertising, analytics or any other revenue model.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no