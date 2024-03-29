Règle de conservation des données
We retain Customer Information, Customer Data and the communications and analytics generated by use of our Service (collectively, the “Service Output”), as long as we believe it is necessary and relevant for the operation of our Service. Service Output is retained at a company and employee level. A Customer Administrator may request that Customer Information and/or Customer Data be deleted from our systems after the termination of a Customer’s subscription. (However, Customers should understand that Users may elect to export and retain their own feedback data.) Under certain circumstances we may retain Customer Information from terminated subscriptions. We do this to ensure that the Service is not interrupted and none of the Service Output is lost due to interrupted Service subscriptions or other unanticipated events. We may also retain Customer Information after a Customer subscription term ends to prevent fraud, collect any fees owed, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigation, enforce our Terms of Service, comply with applicable legal data retention obligations and take other actions permitted by law.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We retain Customer Information, Customer Data and the communications and analytics generated by use of our Service (collectively, the “Service Output”), as long as we believe it is necessary and relevant for the operation of our Service. Service Output is retained at a company and employee level. A Customer Administrator may request that Customer Information and/or Customer Data be deleted from our systems after the termination of a Customer’s subscription. (However, Customers should understand that Users may elect to export and retain their own feedback data.) Under certain circumstances we may retain Customer Information from terminated subscriptions. We do this to ensure that the Service is not interrupted and none of the Service Output is lost due to interrupted Service subscriptions or other unanticipated events. We may also retain Customer Information after a Customer subscription term ends to prevent fraud, collect any fees owed, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigation, enforce our Terms of Service, comply with applicable legal data retention obligations and take other actions permitted by law.
Règle de stockage des données
We retain Customer Information, Customer Data and the communications and analytics generated by use of our Service (collectively, the “Service Output”), as long as we believe it is necessary and relevant for the operation of our Service. Service Output is retained at a company and employee level. A Customer Administrator may request that Customer Information and/or Customer Data be deleted from our systems after the termination of a Customer’s subscription. (However, Customers should understand that Users may elect to export and retain their own feedback data.) Under certain circumstances we may retain Customer Information from terminated subscriptions. We do this to ensure that the Service is not interrupted and none of the Service Output is lost due to interrupted Service subscriptions or other unanticipated events. We may also retain Customer Information after a Customer subscription term ends to prevent fraud, collect any fees owed, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigation, enforce our Terms of Service, comply with applicable legal data retention obligations and take other actions permitted by law.
Site(s) de centre de données
République de Corée
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Storage
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Amazon AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
GPT-4, GPT-4o-mini
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
All data are stored in AWS Asia Pacific (Seoul) region.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
Customer data is logically isolated and secured. Interactions with model only involve bare minimum information used for user identification.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
Prompts are embedded into our API statically. Generated content is stored strictly for logging and monitoring purposes. No prompts or completions are used to train the model.