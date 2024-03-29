Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We retain Customer Information, Customer Data and the communications and analytics generated by use of our Service (collectively, the “Service Output”), as long as we believe it is necessary and relevant for the operation of our Service. Service Output is retained at a company and employee level. A Customer Administrator may request that Customer Information and/or Customer Data be deleted from our systems after the termination of a Customer’s subscription. (However, Customers should understand that Users may elect to export and retain their own feedback data.) Under certain circumstances we may retain Customer Information from terminated subscriptions. We do this to ensure that the Service is not interrupted and none of the Service Output is lost due to interrupted Service subscriptions or other unanticipated events. We may also retain Customer Information after a Customer subscription term ends to prevent fraud, collect any fees owed, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigation, enforce our Terms of Service, comply with applicable legal data retention obligations and take other actions permitted by law.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données We retain Customer Information, Customer Data and the communications and analytics generated by use of our Service (collectively, the “Service Output”), as long as we believe it is necessary and relevant for the operation of our Service. Service Output is retained at a company and employee level. A Customer Administrator may request that Customer Information and/or Customer Data be deleted from our systems after the termination of a Customer’s subscription. (However, Customers should understand that Users may elect to export and retain their own feedback data.) Under certain circumstances we may retain Customer Information from terminated subscriptions. We do this to ensure that the Service is not interrupted and none of the Service Output is lost due to interrupted Service subscriptions or other unanticipated events. We may also retain Customer Information after a Customer subscription term ends to prevent fraud, collect any fees owed, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigation, enforce our Terms of Service, comply with applicable legal data retention obligations and take other actions permitted by law.

Règle de stockage des données We retain Customer Information, Customer Data and the communications and analytics generated by use of our Service (collectively, the “Service Output”), as long as we believe it is necessary and relevant for the operation of our Service. Service Output is retained at a company and employee level. A Customer Administrator may request that Customer Information and/or Customer Data be deleted from our systems after the termination of a Customer’s subscription. (However, Customers should understand that Users may elect to export and retain their own feedback data.) Under certain circumstances we may retain Customer Information from terminated subscriptions. We do this to ensure that the Service is not interrupted and none of the Service Output is lost due to interrupted Service subscriptions or other unanticipated events. We may also retain Customer Information after a Customer subscription term ends to prevent fraud, collect any fees owed, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigation, enforce our Terms of Service, comply with applicable legal data retention obligations and take other actions permitted by law.

Site(s) de centre de données République de Corée

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud Storage

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Amazon AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) GPT-4, GPT-4o-mini

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM All data are stored in AWS Asia Pacific (Seoul) region.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Customer data is logically isolated and secured. Interactions with model only involve bare minimum information used for user identification.