Nuix Connector for Slack

Règle de conservation des données
Customers store and maintain their own data and are responsible for applying and adhering to their own data retention policies
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Customers store and maintain their own data and are responsible for applying and adhering to their own data retention policies
Règle de stockage des données
Customers store and maintain their own data and are responsible for applying and adhering to their own data retention policies
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no