Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données A users data is kept as long as they and/or their organisation are active on the platform. Upon termination on an organisation's contract with my2be, or upon request of deletion of an individual users profile all and their employees data is removed with 7 workings days.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données A users data is kept as long as they and/or their organisation are active on the platform. Upon termination on an organisation's contract with my2be, or upon request of deletion of an individual users profile all and their employees data is removed with 7 workings days.

Règle de stockage des données All data is encrypted in transit and at rest. Best practices are followed, including but not limited to a strict least privilege security principle, which is regularly reviewed.

Site(s) de centre de données Irlande

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS