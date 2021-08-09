Règle de conservation des données
A users data is kept as long as they and/or their organisation are active on the platform. Upon termination on an organisation's contract with my2be, or upon request of deletion of an individual users profile all and their employees data is removed with 7 workings days.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
A users data is kept as long as they and/or their organisation are active on the platform. Upon termination on an organisation's contract with my2be, or upon request of deletion of an individual users profile all and their employees data is removed with 7 workings days.
Règle de stockage des données
All data is encrypted in transit and at rest. Best practices are followed, including but not limited to a strict least privilege security principle, which is regularly reviewed.
Site(s) de centre de données
Irlande
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no