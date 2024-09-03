PixelMixer Assistant

Règle de conservation des données
Until the time at which the agreement is terminated, PixelMixer will retain all videos, data and other information in its secure systems, make said information only available to those authorized users, and use that information only for the purposes of providing services and support to the customer.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Data for non-active accounts is archived after 30 days and then removed after 90 days of non-use.
Règle de stockage des données
PixelMixer encrypts all media assets at rest (including video files) using AES-256 bit encryption, one of the strongest ciphers available for your data protection. Encryption keys are also encrypted and rotated regularly.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted in AWS.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Amazon Web Services
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
Open AI GPT
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
PixelMixer and it's processor, OpenAI, store data for a maximum of one year, after which it is purged. PixelMixer customers who subscribe at the Enterprise plan level have the option to customize their retention policies.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
PixelMixer and OpenAI are multi-tenant solutions that logically partition customer data into separate Vector File Stores for each account. Each customer has a dedicated Vector File Store and data is not co-mingled between customers (Slack Workspaces).
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
PixelMixer and it's processor, OpenAI, only store LLM related data in the United States.