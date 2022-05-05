Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We do not have a data retention schedule or policy that can be applied to Claap accounts and data stored within an account. There is no expiration date on a video stored in Claap. Data is kept for as long as the corresponding account exists.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Users may choose to delete a video and its associated content (title, comments, etc), which is a permanent deletion and is irreversible. The video and its associated content is removed from our systems within 24-48 hours after the user has deleted it. User account deletion results in an immediate removal of associated personal data and content from our systems and is irreversible. All associated content (videos, comments) authored by the account holder is immediately deleted in the process. Some data may exist in our backups and logs (metadata and account data) for up to 30 days after the account deletion request.

Règle de stockage des données Account data is stored indefinitely for as long as the account exists. Users may choose to delete a video and its associated content (title, comments, etc), which is a permanent deletion and is irreversible. The video and its associated content is removed from our systems within 24-48 hours after the user has deleted it. User account deletion results in an immediate removal of associated personal data and content from our systems and is irreversible. All associated content (videos, comments) authored by the account holder is immediately deleted in the process. Some data may exist in our backups and logs (metadata and account data) for up to 30 days after the account deletion request.

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes