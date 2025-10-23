Logikcull for Slack

Excerpt from Logikcull Terms of Service: c. Export and Destruction of Hosted Data. During the Term or a trial period, and so long as Customer is in compliance with the terms and conditions of this Agreement, Customer will have the ability to export or retrieve Hosted Data from the Service at any time, and Logikcull will make Hosted Data available to Customer for export or download for up to thirty (30) days after expiration of the Agreement. After such 30-day period, Logikcull will have no obligation to maintain or provide any Hosted Data and will thereafter delete or destroy all copies of Hosted Data in its systems or otherwise in its possession or control, unless legally prohibited. Customer acknowledges that the Service is not intended to be utilized as a document or file storage system for record retention purposes, and it is the Customer’s sole responsibility to ensure it maintains a separate system to retain the Hosted Data as required under its own internal record retention policies or as required under applicable law relating to record retention. For additional information about Logikcull’s security practices, visit our Security Trust Center at

or review the applicable provisions in our Terms of Service at