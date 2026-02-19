Règle de conservation des données
We retain user data only for as long as necessary to provide the core functionality of the app. Upon request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases. However, some information may be retained in our files to prevent fraud, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigations, enforce our Terms of Use and/or comply with legal requirements.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Based on the laws of some countries, you may have the right to request access to the personal information we collect from you, change that information, limit the use and disclosure of the personal information, or delete it in some circumstances. To request to review, update, or delete your personal information, you can contact us at privacy@grafana.com.
Upon your request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases. However, some information may be retained in our files to prevent fraud, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigations, enforce our Terms of Use and/or comply with legal requirements.
Règle de stockage des données
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
LLM use is optional and enabled via the Grafana Assistant plugin. When enabled, we may use Anthropic Claude models (Sonnet/Haiku/Opus ) and OpenAI GPT models (gpt-5, gpt-5-mini, etc.).
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
All data resides in Grafana’s systems, isolated to the individual customer tenant.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
Grafana Cloud stores conversation data in your tenant so you can reopen chats, provide feedback, and manage history. Anthropic and Google (Vertex AI) process prompts with zero retention.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
All data resides in Grafana’s systems, isolated to the individual customer tenant.