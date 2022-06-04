Shifter | On-Call Shift Manager

Règle de conservation des données

Shifter states that we will retain user data for as long as necessary to provide our services and fulfill legal obligations. We will securely store and protect the data, implementing appropriate safeguards to prevent unauthorized access or loss. Any data that is no longer required will be promptly and securely disposed of in accordance with industry best practices. We will retain user account data for as long as the user maintains an active account with Shifter. If a user chooses to close their account, their personal data will be securely deleted within 30 days of account closure, unless further retention is required by law