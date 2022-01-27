ICDSoft Web Hosting

ICDSoft will archive/remove customer data in accordance with its privacy policy (

) and terms of use (

). The customer has the right to execute a data erasure request (a.k.a. "Right to be Forgotten"), which can be submitted either through a support ticket or by email. ICDSoft will process such requests in no more than three business days after receiving the request and confirming the identity of the requesting person, and will remove all customer personal data that is no longer necessary for the purpose for which it has been collected. This may include 1) all collected personal data for Customers that have not concluded any contracts with ICDSoft (eg. purchased services), or, 2) in case the Customer is or has been in contractual obligations with ICDSoft, all personal data, unless the data required by the tax, accounting, or other laws in Bulgaria, the EU, or the country where the legal presence of the customer is.