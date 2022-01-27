With the ICDSoft Web Hosting app for Slack, you can improve your hosting management workflow. Get useful administrative notifications about your ICDSoft hosting services, such as renewal reminders about expiring hosting accounts and domains, directly in Slack.
ICDSoft Web Hosting pourra voir :
ICDSoft Web Hosting pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
ICDSoft will archive/remove customer data in accordance with its privacy policy (https://www.icdsoft.com/en/privacy) and terms of use (https://www.icdsoft.com/en/terms). The customer has the right to execute a data erasure request (a.k.a. "Right to be Forgotten"), which can be submitted either through a support ticket or by email. ICDSoft will process such requests in no more than three business days after receiving the request and confirming the identity of the requesting person, and will remove all customer personal data that is no longer necessary for the purpose for which it has been collected. This may include 1) all collected personal data for Customers that have not concluded any contracts with ICDSoft (eg. purchased services), or, 2) in case the Customer is or has been in contractual obligations with ICDSoft, all personal data, unless the data required by the tax, accounting, or other laws in Bulgaria, the EU, or the country where the legal presence of the customer is.
Règle de stockage des données
ICDSoft will store customer data following legislation in regards to privacy, including US privacy laws and the GDPR. Our privacy policy at https://www.icdsoft.com/en/privacy explains how personal information is processed and used.
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
The data is hosted on our own colocated servers. Our system administrators constantly monitor all services, apply security patches when needed, and look after the overall security and stability of all systems.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
When someone requests for ICDSoft to delete personal data, we do this in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). More information is available in section "Data erasure requests" in our privacy policy at https://www.icdsoft.com/en/privacy#data-processing
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
yes
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
support@icdsoft.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)