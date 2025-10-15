ZeroTime Bot for Slack

Règle de conservation des données
Since Replicon offer a Cloud based SaaS Service we allow customers to store relevant data in our systems. But 30 days after the termination of contract with Replicon the said data is deleted from all Replicon Systems.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Data Archival is decided by the Customer and governed through the Replicon Application User Interface. However, 30 days after the termination of contract with Replicon the said data is deleted from all Replicon Systems.
Règle de stockage des données
Replicon offers a host of data centres in various geographical locations where the customer's data can be hosted during the service period. Customer gets to choose their preferred location at the time of singing up for the services. They can also seek to change this location at a later point in time. Replicon complies to the requested Geo location data storage policies.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
Claude Sonnet V4, Claude 3.5 Haiku, Amazon Titan Embeddings Text V2
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
Anonymous chat context was captured in S3 and used to enhance the tenant's experience (tenant-isolated, no sharing across tenants) with default retention period of 90 days.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
LLM is hosted in AWS bedrock in the same region as the where user's data resides.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
Temporary session data is stored in dynamodb and removed when the chat session closed.