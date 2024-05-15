Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We will retain data for the period necessary to provide service to our customers, as outlined in Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, or as defined with individual customers via the Customer Service Agreement. Customers may cancel their account with Dragonboat directly in app, or contact help@dragonboat.io to cancel and delete their data.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données We respond and process data removal or archival requests by customers within the time period stated by applicable law. Customers may cancel their account with Dragonboat directly in app, or contact help@dragonboat.io to cancel and delete their data. Certain information may be exempt from such requests in some circumstances, which may include if we need to keep processing your information for our legitimate interests or to comply with a legal obligation. We request you confirm your permission and access before responding to your request to archive or remove data.

Règle de stockage des données We takes technical and operational measures to protect your information against accidental or unlawful destruction or accidental loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure or access. Your data is transmitted and stored with encryption. However, as no data transmission or storage method is absolutely secure. Hence we cannot warrant the security of that information. Customers may cancel their account with Dragonboat directly in app, or contact help@dragonboat.io to cancel and delete their data.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis, France

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Data is hosted at AWS via virtual private network

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) GPT-4.1 and other OpenAI models hosted in Azure OpenAI

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Prompts/outputs not stored beyond short-term for abuse monitoring; then deleted.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Your prompts and outputs are not used to train models.