Dragonboat is an AI powered, modular product and portfolio management platform that enables executives and teams to effectively strategize, plan, deliver and improve product portfolio investments to accelerate outcomes.
Built with Portfolio Intelligence, powered by a dynamic semantic data layer, Dragonboat is purpose-built for the enterprise scale product operating model.
Dragonboat offers these 5 modular products enabling human and AI agent collaboration.
- Strategy product - for managing product strategies, OKRs, and metrics or - analytics.
- Intake product - for collecting and analyzing customer insights and roadmap requests.
- Portfolio - for roadmap planning, prioritization, tracking and reporting.
- Planner product for capacity planning and scenario planning.
- AI project manager - automatically track, share, and manage portfolio delivery.
Use Dragonboat’s integration for Slack to
- Submit requests to Intake
- Share comments across all areas of Dragonboat Platform.
- Use @ mention to trigger Dragonboat AI to interact with Dragonboat AI assistants.
Here is how it works
:one: Create the integration. Authorize the integration in your Dragonboat Integrations settings.
:two: Capture feedback / requests - Type “/dragonboat” or use the 3 Dot to activate a request form to submit requests.
:three: Activate Dragonboat AI - Type @dragonboat to communicate directly with Dragonboat AI assistant.
:love_letter: Have questions or need help? Check out our help article (https://dragonboat.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/4411665985815
) or contact our support team (https://dragonboat.zendesk.com/hc/en-us
)
Note: Dragonboat’s AI Assistant via Slack may occasionally generate inaccurate or outdated information. For critical planning decisions, please verify all details directly in the Dragonboat platform.
Visit Dragonboat integration for Slack page (https://dragonboat.io/integrations/slack
) to learn more or get started for free today.