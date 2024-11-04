Comeen Workplace

Règle de conservation des données
Comeen shall keep the Personal Data of data subjects for the period strictly necessary for the purposes pursued, and in particular for the provision of its Services, in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.
Personal Data is retained three (3) years from the last incoming contact from the data subject with Comeen.
Regarding Clients, for the duration of the subscription, plus three (3) years.
This information may also be kept for an additional period of two (2) years, under restricted and exceptional access, for the purposes of proof in compliance with the Company's legal and regulatory obligations.
Accounting documents and records shall be retained for ten (10) years as accounting evidence.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Comeen will remove data based on the retention policy, and following data requests adressed to privacy@comeen.com
Customer data can be requested in CSV format through our support channel.
Règle de stockage des données
The collection, storage and processing of this information and Personal Data have the following purposes: Use of the Solution by the User; Management of the operation and optimisation of the Solution; Organisation of the conditions of use of the payment services; Verification, identification and authentication of data transmitted by the User; Implementation of assistance for Clients and Users; Prevention and detection of fraud, malicious software and management of security incidents; Management of possible disputes with Clients and/or Users.
Site(s) de centre de données
Belgique, Allemagne
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Data is cloud hosted on Google Cloud platform, using at-rest encryption
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no