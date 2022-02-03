LiquidPlanner will store Customer Data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which became enforceable on May 25, 2018. LiquidPlanner will do the following: - Collect only the minimum amount of data required to provide our hosted services. - Process customer data only as needed for the purposes laid out in our publicly-facing - - Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. - Delete customer data after the termination of the trial or paid subscription. - Implement and maintain appropriate technical and organizational measures to keep customer data secure and protect it against unauthorized or unlawful processing and accidental loss, destruction or damage. - Provide ongoing staff training, for new and existing employees, with regard to security and best practices, and require them to safeguard customer data. - Promptly notify customers and take reasonable steps to minimize harm if we become aware of a security incident. Additionally, we will provide details (to the extent possible) of the incident, including steps we have taken to mitigate the potential risk. LiquidPlanner uses AWS (Amazon Web Services) for hosting our application, and service is delivered from SSAE16 audited data centers located in the United States. All LiquidPlanner customer data is stored using Encryption at Rest. For Encryption in Transit, browser connections to LiquidPlanner use TLS. We configure for an “A+” rating from Qualys SSL Labs (

).