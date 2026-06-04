Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Our data retention policy is governed by the Master Service Agreement we have with our customers

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Amplitude deletes customer data at the end of the customer’s subscription to the Amplitude services as set forth in the Amplitude Data Processing Addendum. During the term of a customer’s subscription, customers can, at their discretion, delete data from Amplitude using the deletion tools made available

Règle de stockage des données Data storage is indefinite unless otherwise dictated by the retention policy or archival / removal policy.

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted on AWS

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) Amplitude AI uses third‑party foundation models provided by our AI subprocessors, including OpenAI models (e.g., GPT‑4 family) and, for certain AI Agent and roadmap features, Anthropic models via Amazon Bedrock and Google’s Vertex/Gemini services.

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Any retention of data by third‑party LLM providers is limited to direct service operation. Persistent logs and observability data is stored in Amplitude-controlled systems following our standard data-retention policies.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Amplitude operates a multi‑tenant SaaS platform with strong logical isolation between customers. No customer data is retained or reused by LLM providers for model training, any telemetry occurs exclusively within Amplitude‑controlled systems