beams is your menu bar & Slack assistant that mindfully guides you through your workday from the top of your screen. By intelligently integrating with your calendar(s) and Slack, beams helps you minimize notification fatigue, optimize your schedule, and focus on what truly matters.
With beams, you can effortlessly coordinate your day:
:repeat: Automatically sync your calendar to your Slack status: To ensure your colleagues know when you're available, in a meeting, or deep in focus.
:crescent_moon: Do Not Disturb on Slack and your Mac: You can chose to sync your calendar with Slack and at the same time also turn on Mac Focus (Do Not Disturb)
:date: Select as many calendars as you want: Chose to sync only your personal work calendar, or also your private or team one - totally up to you.
:no_bell: Snooze your notifications when you're in a meeting or in focus time: No distracting Slack or Mac notifications when you don’t want them. But no worries, for important messages your colleagues can choose to notify nonetheless.
:white_check_mark: Prioritize your daily goals and start a focus time for them: Take a minute at the beginning of your day to prioritize the most important things you want to achieve today. Start a focus time and let your colleagues know what you’re working on.
:clipboard: Choose to share the meeting title in your status: You can choose what information is shared in your Slack status. If you want to disclose your focus goal or meeting title, go for it. Alternatively, keep your event status details private.
Connecting your calendar(s) to your Slack status with beams is easy. You can install beams from Slack, by clicking set your preferences button, you will be redirected to login and get everything set up. Alternatively, sign in to beams here: https://app.usebeams.com
and connect your Slack workspace from there.
You can download and find all information about our Mac Menu Bar App here: www.usebeams.com
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