AppRaise helps to share feedback with your teammates.Send real-time feedback Feedback loses its impact if provided too late. With AppRaise you can give feedback directly in Slack and thanks to an easy and structured form it takes less than two minutes.Start recording feedback 20% of managers never record feedback and 45% use manual processes like typing it into spreadsheets or Word documents. With AppRaise all feedback is saved automatically and you can always get back to it.Ask for feedback to grow Feedback is the main tool for professional and career growth. Request feedback from your peers and identify your strengths and weaknesses in order to work on them.Give feedback the right way AppRaise is based on the popular feedback technique ‘Start Stop Continue’. Small tips will help your team to give effective feedback. Make feedback a habit Install the app and start sharing feedback right away! You can also get Google Chrome extension which allows you to add quotes from emails, calendar, Jira and other cloud-based software directly to your feedback text.Be careful! You can really get used to it! :)
AppRaise pourra voir :
AppRaise pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
When some one request us to delete acctount\integration\personal data our support team request Dev to proceed.
Usually it takes up to 4 hours in buisness days.
In future updates we will give possibility to users that have administrator rights to completly remove any integration and delete data by them selfs.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
security@getappraise.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)