Simple Todo List

Règle de conservation des données
The default data retention policy is to retain all data for the entire time that the application is installed in the workspace, and the workspace still exists.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
User deleted data is archived for anywhere between zero (0) and thirty (30) days. After that time, the data is deleted completely. User deleted data should be considered removed completely. Deleting your account will remove all personal information from our systems.
Règle de stockage des données
All data is encrypted at rest and in transit using standard tooling as a part of our cloud service providers. Database data is encrypted using the 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard. Data in transit travel over the Internet using Transport Layer Security (HTTPS).
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Heroku
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no