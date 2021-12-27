Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données TimeClock 365 will retain data it processes on behalf of its Customers only for as long as required to provide the Service to its Customers and as necessary to comply with its legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce its agreements. The data in TimeClock 365 is backed up for system continuity purposes and each backup file may be stored for 30 days. Each User is responsible keep the appropriate backup of its data. To the extant possible under applicable laws, TimeClock 365 shall not be responsible for any deletion of data or for any breach to database or for any erroneous data unless otherwise agreed with its Customer. After a (i) request from the Controller to delete any data or (ii) a deletion of data from the TimeClock 365’s interface; (iii) termination of an employee account or an organization from the TimeClock 365 system, an automated process will begin that permanently deletes the data in accordance with the timelines set forth in the tables below. Once begun, this process cannot be reversed and data will be permanently deleted. Some data will not be deleted and shall be kept in an anonymized manner. Type of Data – Timeline for Deletion (after deletion process begins) for Cancellation, Termination or Migration Usernames – 30 days Documents – 30 days Backups – 30 days Logs – 30 days Archived Documents – 30 days Search – 30 days Log data in Analytics Platform – 30 days Log data for logins – 24 months Similarly, TimeClock 365 collects and retains metadata and statistical information concerning the use of the Service for the purpose of providing its services, which are not subject to the deletion procedures in this policy and may be retained by TimeClock 365 for no more than required to conduct its business. Some data may be retained also on our third-party service providers’ servers in accordance with their retention policies. You will not be identifiable from this retained metadata or statistical information. Customer may retain Personal Information and other Data about an End User which the Controller owns and the End User may have no access to. If you have any questions about the right of the Customer to retain and process your Personal Information you should raise this directly with the Customer. You hereby agree not to assert any claim against TimeClock 365 this regard and waive any rights regarding such Data and Personal Information including the right to view and control such Data and Information. Please note that some data will not be deleted and shall be kept in an anonymized manner. Some metadata and statistical information concerning the use of the Service are not subject to the deletion procedures in this policy and may be retained by TimeClock 365. We will not be able to identify you from this data. Some data may also be retained on our third-party service providers’ servers until deleted in accordance with their privacy policy and their retention policy. Anonymized aggregated data may be retained by TimeClock 365 for as long it is required to provided its services. Contracts and billing information may be retained as required by TimeClock 365 but at least 7 years from termination or expiration of the relationship with the applicable Customer or party.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données TimeClock 365 will retain data it processes on behalf of its Customers only for as long as required to provide the Service to its Customers and as necessary to comply with its legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce its agreements. The data in TimeClock 365 is backed up for system continuity purposes and each backup file may be stored for 30 days. Each User is responsible keep the appropriate backup of its data. To the extant possible under applicable laws, TimeClock 365 shall not be responsible for any deletion of data or for any breach to database or for any erroneous data unless otherwise agreed with its Customer. After a (i) request from the Controller to delete any data or (ii) a deletion of data from the TimeClock 365’s interface; (iii) termination of an employee account or an organization from the TimeClock 365 system, an automated process will begin that permanently deletes the data in accordance with the timelines set forth in the tables below. Once begun, this process cannot be reversed and data will be permanently deleted. Some data will not be deleted and shall be kept in an anonymized manner. Type of Data – Timeline for Deletion (after deletion process begins) for Cancellation, Termination or Migration Usernames – 30 days Documents – 30 days Backups – 30 days Logs – 30 days Archived Documents – 30 days Search – 30 days Log data in Analytics Platform – 30 days Log data for logins – 24 months Similarly, TimeClock 365 collects and retains metadata and statistical information concerning the use of the Service for the purpose of providing its services, which are not subject to the deletion procedures in this policy and may be retained by TimeClock 365 for no more than required to conduct its business. Some data may be retained also on our third-party service providers’ servers in accordance with their retention policies. You will not be identifiable from this retained metadata or statistical information. Customer may retain Personal Information and other Data about an End User which the Controller owns and the End User may have no access to. If you have any questions about the right of the Customer to retain and process your Personal Information you should raise this directly with the Customer. You hereby agree not to assert any claim against TimeClock 365 this regard and waive any rights regarding such Data and Personal Information including the right to view and control such Data and Information. Please note that some data will not be deleted and shall be kept in an anonymized manner. Some metadata and statistical information concerning the use of the Service are not subject to the deletion procedures in this policy and may be retained by TimeClock 365. We will not be able to identify you from this data. Some data may also be retained on our third-party service providers’ servers until deleted in accordance with their privacy policy and their retention policy. Anonymized aggregated data may be retained by TimeClock 365 for as long it is required to provided its services. Contracts and billing information may be retained as required by TimeClock 365 but at least 7 years from termination or expiration of the relationship with the applicable Customer or party.

Règle de stockage des données TimeClock 365 will retain data it processes on behalf of its Customers only for as long as required to provide the Service to its Customers and as necessary to comply with its legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce its agreements. The data in TimeClock 365 is backed up for system continuity purposes and each backup file may be stored for 30 days. Each User is responsible keep the appropriate backup of its data. To the extant possible under applicable laws, TimeClock 365 shall not be responsible for any deletion of data or for any breach to database or for any erroneous data unless otherwise agreed with its Customer. After a (i) request from the Controller to delete any data or (ii) a deletion of data from the TimeClock 365’s interface; (iii) termination of an employee account or an organization from the TimeClock 365 system, an automated process will begin that permanently deletes the data in accordance with the timelines set forth in the tables below. Once begun, this process cannot be reversed and data will be permanently deleted. Some data will not be deleted and shall be kept in an anonymized manner. Type of Data – Timeline for Deletion (after deletion process begins) for Cancellation, Termination or Migration Usernames – 30 days Documents – 30 days Backups – 30 days Logs – 30 days Archived Documents – 30 days Search – 30 days Log data in Analytics Platform – 30 days Log data for logins – 24 months Similarly, TimeClock 365 collects and retains metadata and statistical information concerning the use of the Service for the purpose of providing its services, which are not subject to the deletion procedures in this policy and may be retained by TimeClock 365 for no more than required to conduct its business. Some data may be retained also on our third-party service providers’ servers in accordance with their retention policies. You will not be identifiable from this retained metadata or statistical information. Customer may retain Personal Information and other Data about an End User which the Controller owns and the End User may have no access to. If you have any questions about the right of the Customer to retain and process your Personal Information you should raise this directly with the Customer. You hereby agree not to assert any claim against TimeClock 365 this regard and waive any rights regarding such Data and Personal Information including the right to view and control such Data and Information. Please note that some data will not be deleted and shall be kept in an anonymized manner. Some metadata and statistical information concerning the use of the Service are not subject to the deletion procedures in this policy and may be retained by TimeClock 365. We will not be able to identify you from this data. Some data may also be retained on our third-party service providers’ servers until deleted in accordance with their privacy policy and their retention policy. Anonymized aggregated data may be retained by TimeClock 365 for as long it is required to provided its services. Contracts and billing information may be retained as required by TimeClock 365 but at least 7 years from termination or expiration of the relationship with the applicable Customer or party.