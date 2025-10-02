MoveZenGo is a gamified wellness platform designed to help organizations create engaging, inclusive fitness experiences that promote movement, balance, connection, and well-being.
Use MoveZenGo to launch your next fitness or wellbeing challenge. Our platform connects with all popular devices and offers the flexibility you need to quickly start a successful fitness challenge. Join us in our mission to get people moving more! Our data shows 68% of challenge participants will move more thanks to our engaging challenges.Get started and launch your first challenge within a few minutes!
1. Click Add to Slack
to add us to your Slack workspace
2. Add or invite our app for Slack to a (new) channel
3. Create a challenge using our 5-step wizard and publish your event when all is ready to go
4. Import employee information or ask them to join the challenge right from within Slack. They will receive a personal invite to join the challenge and download our iOS or Android app
Slack integration is available as part of Free (up to 5 users) and Pro plans
(unlimited users).
Have questions or want to learn more? Drop us a line at hello@movezengo.com
or visit https://movezengo.comKey Features:watch: Integrations with all popular apps and trackers
Connect your Garmin, Polar, Suunto, COROS, Fitbit, Strava, MapMyRun, or other GPS app or tracker to automatically sync your activities.
Don't have a GPS tracker? No worries! Either use the integrated tracker in our iOS or Android app, or do manual entry.:trophy: Leaderboards
The searchable and customizable leaderboards show the real-time progress of each challenge. As organizer you are in control of the formatting of each leaderboard. :earth_africa: Virtual Map
Show the progress of all participants on a virtual course map where participants move from start to finish based on their real-time progress.:loudspeaker: Event Feed
Check the progress and latest updates on the event feed. Updates can be sent as push notifications to ensure all participants of the event are aware of the latest updates. The feed can display updates, photos, selfies, results, and other relevant information during the event.
Your feed will also be available right from within Slack!:athletic_shoe: Step Tracking
Use our app to automatically sync your daily steps to any step challenges you participate in! Once step tracking is enabled it will work in the background (without impacting the battery life!) and the app will regularly sync your progress in the background. Keep those steps coming!
Alternatively, connect a Garmin, Fitbit, or Apple Watch for automatic step syncing using your favorite device!:woman-running: Activity Tracking
You can track any distance-based or time-based activity using the app. Use the integrated GPS tracker to accurately track your runs, walks, and rides.:hammer_and_wrench: Event Dashboard
As event organizer you can use our powerful self-service dashboard to quickly create a new challenge or view the progress of your challenges. Use the wizard to launch your own challenge within a few minutes!