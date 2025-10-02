Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Noctilucent BV will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR regulations. Employee information is stored separately from user information and can therefor have different data retention policies applied to it. Upon request we can agree on a custom Data Processing Agreement to customize the generic conditions.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Noctilucent BV will remove Customer Data in accordance with GDPR regulations. Users can send us an email to request their personal data to be removed from our servers upon which we will remove all their personal data after validation of correctness of the request.

Règle de stockage des données Noctilucent BV will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR regulations. Employee information is stored separately from user information and can therefor have different storage policies applied to it. Upon request we can agree on a custom Data Processing Agreement to customize the generic conditions.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Azure

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no