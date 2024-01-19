Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Flockjay retains information for as long as the company has a continued need for it or where legal or regulatory requirements apply. Once data is no longer required, it is either disposed of or archived. While disposal is the preferred outcome for data that is no longer required, archival is an option when there is reason to believe there may be some uncertainty regarding future requirements for aged data. Data owners are responsible for determining the appropriate retention period(s) for their data through consultation with the Legal Department and the IT Department. Business units carefully consider the costs and legal risks associated with data retention vs. archival or data destruction when establishing retention standards for their data. Both the data owners and the IT Department are responsible for ensuring that the agreed-to retention requirements are being met. Should a data owner desire to retain confidential information beyond its retention period, they must receive approval from their business unit’s executive management and notify the IT Department of such an approval. The IT Department references data retention commitments as outlined in Flockjay’s Master Services Agreements while performing annual purges and archivals of information, or as otherwise needed in accordance with its Master Services Agreements. When a storage device within a datacenter has reached the end of its useful life, it is Flockjay’s policy to have it decommissioned in a manner that prevents customer data from being exposed to unauthorized individuals using techniques detailed NIST 800-88 (“Guidelines for Media Sanitization”).

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Flockjay retains information for as long as the company has a continued need for it or where legal or regulatory requirements apply. Once data is no longer required, it is either disposed of or archived. While disposal is the preferred outcome for data that is no longer required, archival is an option when there is reason to believe there may be some uncertainty regarding future requirements for aged data. Data owners are responsible for determining the appropriate retention period(s) for their data through consultation with the Legal Department and the IT Department. Business units carefully consider the costs and legal risks associated with data retention vs. archival or data destruction when establishing retention standards for their data. Both the data owners and the IT Department are responsible for ensuring that the agreed-to retention requirements are being met. Should a data owner desire to retain confidential information beyond its retention period, they must receive approval from their business unit’s executive management and notify the IT Department of such an approval. The IT Department references data retention commitments as outlined in Flockjay’s Master Services Agreements while performing annual purges and archivals of information, or as otherwise needed in accordance with its Master Services Agreements. When a storage device within a datacenter has reached the end of its useful life, it is Flockjay’s policy to have it decommissioned in a manner that prevents customer data from being exposed to unauthorized individuals using techniques detailed NIST 800-88 (“Guidelines for Media Sanitization”).

Règle de stockage des données All data transmitted to and stored in Flockjay’s Production Environment resides within the United States of America. Flockjay’s Production Environments are all automatically backed up on secure, access-controlled, and redundant storage after each code branch deployment as described in the Software Development Lifecycle process. These backups are stored in an encrypted Amazon S3 bucket and used to automatically bring up the Flockjay Software and Services back online in the event of an outage. Every change to data stored as part of the Flockjay Software and Services is written to write-ahead logs, which are shipped to multi-datacenter, high-durability storage. In the unlikely event of unrecoverable hardware failure, these logs can be automatically 'replayed' to recover the database to within seconds of its last known state.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) GPT4o

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM GPT4o (from OpenAI), the LLM we are using is not configured to retain any customer data or information.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM We are using GPT4o model (from OpenAI), as per their policy they connect users to their closest servers as they have distributed servers. https://openai.com/enterprise-privacy/