Règle de conservation des données
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to contact@forslack.io. Optimizely++ does not store any personal information.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Optimizely++ provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to contact@forslack.io.
Règle de stockage des données
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only. All software systems for hosting and storing data are protected by multi-factor authentication.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Amazon Web Services
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
http://localhost/optimizely-plus-plus-marketing/static/privacy.html#subprocessors