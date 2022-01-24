Get notifications of your infrastructure monitoring in your team chat with Bleemeo app for Slack.
Bleemeo app for Slack is designed to work with Bleemeo Cloud Monitoring platform. An account on Bleemeo Cloud Monitoring Platform is required to use Bleemeo app for Slack. You can create your account for Free on https://bleemeo.com
Bleemeo is a Cloud Monitoring Platform that allows DevOps and IT teams to monitor their infrastructure from the servers to the applications.
It only takes 30 seconds to get a complete live picture of your infrastructure:
- our open-source agent discovers services and creates checks and metrics
- server and services dashboards are automatically created
- notifications rules are automatically created to let you know when something goes wrong
- mobile application (iOS and Android) let you receive notifications and view all dashboards
- you can create custom dashboards and notifications based on your business case
- Kubernetes, containers, and elastic infrastructure are fully supported
- Network devices and equipment with SNMP are supported
Bleemeo product is based on monitoring standards and Open Source tools: Prometheus, Nagios, Statsd are fully supported and integrated in the core of our product.
Several plans are available offering checks with basics metrics to a more complete solution with business metrics.
For questions or help, please contact support@bleemeo.com
.