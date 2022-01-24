Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données For Service users, we will retain PII for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you access and use rights with respect to the Service (which may include a limited 90-day tail period to, for example, allow for an orderly wind-down).

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Our customers may access, update or change personal information they have provided by logging into the Services or emailing us at support@bleemeo.com.

Règle de stockage des données Our data are stored encrypted at rest and backup in several locations, including outside our main hosting provider. Backups are stored for up to six months.

Site(s) de centre de données France

Détails sur l’hébergement des données All our data are stored in a Cloud Data Center.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no