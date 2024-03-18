Simplest Tracker

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données NobleByte LLC seeks to ensure that it retains only data necessary to effectively conduct its program activities and work in fulfillment of its mission. The need to retain data varies widely with the type of data and the purpose for which it was collected. NobleByte LLC strives to ensure that data is only retained for the period necessary to fulfill the purpose for which it was collected and is fully deleted when no longer required. This policy sets forth NobleByte LLC’s guidelines on data retention and is to be consistently applied throughout the organization.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données "Personally Identifiable Information" ("PII") means information that can be used on its own or with other information to identify, contact, or locate an individual or to identify an individual in context. This includes, but is not limited to, a user's name, address, e-mail address, phone number, payment details, purchases, cookies, digital fingerprint (e.g., browser, user device), IP Address, geo-location, or Internet-connected device product identifier. Data Retention and Recovery. The PPI of Customers is automatically removed 30 days after company deletion.

Règle de stockage des données Encryption and Storage. All "Personally Identifiable Information" ("PII") is encrypted at rest using industry best practice standards (AES-128, AES-256, or RSA with 2048-bit key size (or higher), this depends on the particular server configuration. The cryptographic materials (e.g., encryption/decryption keys) and cryptographic capabilities used for encryption of PII at rest are only accessible to the processes and services. PII is not stored in removable media (e.g., USB) or unsecured public cloud applications (e.g., public links made available through Google Drive).

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